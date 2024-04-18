Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 700,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 17,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 230,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VIV opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.75. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.1823 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.03. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIV. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.73.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

