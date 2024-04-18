Strs Ohio Sells 1,600 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $95.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.84 and a 200 day moving average of $95.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $114.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.35%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

