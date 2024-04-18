Strs Ohio Sells 18,928 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,928 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Tempur Sealy International worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $49.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

