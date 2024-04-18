Strs Ohio Sells 7,670 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 11.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 116.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 61.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 37,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th.

Littelfuse Stock Down 1.7 %

LFUS stock opened at $225.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $309.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,413 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

