Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 257,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 91.94%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $143,307.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,192,571.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $143,307.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,192,571.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 11,904 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $289,862.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,918,606.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,524 shares of company stock worth $1,113,438 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

View Our Latest Report on EPRT

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.