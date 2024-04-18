Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,378,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,311 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $69,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,095,807.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Profile

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.