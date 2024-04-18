Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $73.06 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $73,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares in the company, valued at $46,898,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,898,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,862 shares of company stock worth $8,604,961. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.36.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $634.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $625.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $551.30. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $399.48 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

