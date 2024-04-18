Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down to $161.48

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $161.48, but opened at $156.74. Tesla shares last traded at $154.50, with a volume of 22,952,401 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.15.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $495.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.