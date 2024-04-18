Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.33.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.2 %

TD stock opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.69 and a 52-week high of $66.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

