Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 5,488 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $98.47 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

