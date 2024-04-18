Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.44 and last traded at $63.88. Approximately 134,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 831,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.04 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan H. Schumacher acquired 2,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

