Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Jon Blotner Sells 4,144 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Jon Blotner sold 4,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $250,794.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,157.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jon Blotner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Thursday, April 4th, Jon Blotner sold 3,022 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $196,248.68.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Jon Blotner sold 3,282 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $207,094.20.

On Monday, February 5th, Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $175,787.28.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 3.29. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $90.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Wayfair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.03.

Get Our Latest Report on Wayfair

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,004,000 after buying an additional 962,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,103,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,014,000 after buying an additional 273,652 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,729 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,291,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,358,000 after purchasing an additional 300,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.