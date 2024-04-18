Wedbush Comments on TScan Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRX)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRXFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. TScan Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 423.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

