YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $22.27.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.95). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,780 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $27,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.