Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

NYSE TEVA opened at $13.19 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,920 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 420,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,261,056.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,261,056.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 390,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,766. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

