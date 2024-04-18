Zacks Research Weighs in on Henry Schein, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

Henry Schein Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $70.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $85.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 51,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $1,334,000. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 38,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

