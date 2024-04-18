Zacks Research Weighs in on SunPower Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of SunPower in a report released on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for SunPower’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SunPower’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Get SunPower alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPWR. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunPower to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.82.

SunPower Stock Performance

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $405.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. SunPower has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.24). SunPower had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $356.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.58 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 383.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.