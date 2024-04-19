9,530 Shares in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 713.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $32.41 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several research analysts have commented on SMPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

