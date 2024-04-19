Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 92.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,803 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $230,362,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,957,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,123,000 after purchasing an additional 43,790 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,826,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,293,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,297,000 after purchasing an additional 258,224 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 42.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,164,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,244,000 after purchasing an additional 349,561 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,134 shares of company stock worth $488,795 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $122.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $108.51 and a one year high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

