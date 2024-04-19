Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $418,000 Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 102.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

BFAM stock opened at $103.72 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $119.21. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 81.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $615.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total transaction of $1,779,362.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,365.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,191 over the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading

