Benchmark Raises XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $140.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XPO. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of XPO from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.65.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $115.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. XPO has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $130.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.16.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in XPO by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

