Capital Analysts LLC Has $75,000 Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FNV stock opened at $121.65 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of -50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.23.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $303.30 million for the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently -55.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.40.

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Stories

