Capital Analysts LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TNF LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,845,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,044,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IXC stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.52.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.