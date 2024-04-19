Citigroup Lowers Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Price Target to $51.00

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energía presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PAM

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

Shares of PAM opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66. Pampa Energía has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $52.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($1.46). Pampa Energía had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.56 million. Analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energía

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pampa Energía

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.