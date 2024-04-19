Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,974 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,974 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.4% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.1 %

APO opened at $107.34 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.28. The company has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APO shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Global Management

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.