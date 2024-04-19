Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,410 ($17.55) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.22% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.94) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,207.50 ($15.03).

Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 984.50 ($12.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.06. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 964.87 ($12.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.63). The stock has a market cap of £1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,346.59, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,108.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,077.65.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

