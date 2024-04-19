Dunelm Group’s (DNLM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,410 ($17.55) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.22% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.94) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,207.50 ($15.03).
Get Our Latest Research Report on Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group Trading Down 1.1 %
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dunelm Group
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.