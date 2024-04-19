Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMWD. StockNews.com downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on American Woodmark from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

American Woodmark Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $90.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.73. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.14.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.56 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.