Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $377,000 Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Emfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $144.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $260.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.07. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 111.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

