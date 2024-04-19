Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $391,000 Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APAM opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.27 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $105,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

