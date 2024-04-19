Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,217,000 after buying an additional 2,695,094 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kohl’s by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,463,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,771,000 after buying an additional 450,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kohl’s by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,731,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,100,000 after purchasing an additional 790,403 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Kohl’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,397,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
Kohl’s Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $22.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.98. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Kohl’s Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on KSS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.
About Kohl’s
Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.
