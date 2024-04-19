Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,100 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 58,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

View Our Latest Report on PPL

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.