Falcon Metals Limited (ASX:FAL) Insider Katina Law Acquires 67,281 Shares

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2024

Falcon Metals Limited (ASX:FALGet Free Report) insider Katina Law bought 67,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$10,428.56 ($6,728.10).

Falcon Metals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 67.04, a current ratio of 29.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Falcon Metals Company Profile



Falcon Metals Limited engages in the discovery, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Australia. Its flagship project is the Pyramid Hill Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5000 square kilometers located in the Bendigo region of Victoria. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Stories

