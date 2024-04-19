Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

RACE opened at $412.52 on Friday. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $272.70 and a 1 year high of $442.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $416.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.18.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $2.443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.86.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

