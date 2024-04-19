Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (JGHHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on June 4th

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0872 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JGHHY opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $7.25.
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
