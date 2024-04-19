Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of XOM opened at $118.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.30.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

