Main Street Research LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Main Street Research LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1,013.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 191,748 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,072,534,000 after buying an additional 4,162,149 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,329,099,000 after buying an additional 1,066,937 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,696,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,137,865,000 after buying an additional 576,078 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $118.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

