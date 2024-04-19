Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 29,282 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,282 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.01. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $30.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

