SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Global Payments from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $122.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.19. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $141.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.