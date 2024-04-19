SVB Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.