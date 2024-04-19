SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 28,910 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,216 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PATH. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in UiPath by 2,005.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in UiPath during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $19.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. Research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,591,360 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

