SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $188.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.33 and a 1 year high of $192.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Republic Services

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.