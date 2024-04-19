Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,237. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.73.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $100.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.40.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

