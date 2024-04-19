TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,845,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,227,000 after buying an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,621,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,491,000 after buying an additional 594,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Up 0.8 %

AMCR opened at $8.90 on Friday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

