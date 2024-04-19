Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Invests $229,000 in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDU. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.71. The stock has a market cap of $889.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $86.54.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

