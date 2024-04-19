Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Ultra Clean by 6,364.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 813.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Ultra Clean Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.22. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.99 million.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.