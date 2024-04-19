Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 760 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP increased its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $273,045,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 139.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,260,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,202,000 after buying an additional 734,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $122.23 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.42 and a 200 day moving average of $128.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of -26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

