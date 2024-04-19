Wealth Alliance Buys 95 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Medpace were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Medpace by 312.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,013,000 after purchasing an additional 319,210 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Medpace by 67.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,159,000 after purchasing an additional 246,775 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Medpace by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,784,000 after purchasing an additional 228,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $43,977,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total value of $102,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total transaction of $102,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $102,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Medpace Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $374.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.87 and a 200-day moving average of $319.06. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.43 and a 1-year high of $419.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

