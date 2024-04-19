Wealth Alliance Has $340,000 Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,567,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $1,101.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,092.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,008.14. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,102.53.

In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

