Wealth Alliance Reduces Stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Wealth Alliance reduced its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance owned about 0.05% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 434.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $53.16 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.02.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

