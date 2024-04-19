Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $14.13 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,627 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Restaurant Brands International worth $14,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $2,300,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,236,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,197,000 after acquiring an additional 357,394 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of QSR opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $6,121,298.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,299,835.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $6,121,298.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,299,835.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.